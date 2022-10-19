More boil water notices in East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 3:57 pm

EAST TEXAS – Two more East Texas communities have issued boil water notices. According to our news partner KETK, one was posted for residents who get their water from Dirgin Water Supply in Rusk County. People who live on FM 2658 north of Martin Lake and near Highway 43 are being impacted. And a boil water notice was issued by Clarksville City for residents on Whatley Road, Leigh Lane, and Steamboat Road. City officials said that a water line was hit while a crew was laying fiber optic cable. If you have questions about the latter notice, contact the city hall at 903-845-2681.

