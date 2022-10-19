Former police lieutenant ordered to house arrest

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 1:41 pm

LONGVIEW — Court documents show a former Longview police lieutenant who was arrested by the FBI and accused of attempting to engage minors in sexual activity online has been ordered to house arrest. According to our news partner KETK, Seth Vanover was released from the Smith County Jail October 13 in the custody of a family member. Under the conditions of his release, Vanover was ordered to home incarceration, which restricts him to a 24-hour lockdown except for court approved activities. In addition to house arrest, Vanover was ordered to comply with location monitoring technology and standard sex offender conditions for release.

Under the sex offender conditions of release, Vanover cannot possess any internet device or have contact with anyone using the internet without approval. He must also submit to the probation office installing monitoring software on his devices. Vanover was ordered to appear in court in the middle district of Florida, where the charges are pending, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Barksdale on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. to answer those charges.

