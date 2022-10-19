New traffic pattern, pavement markings on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 10:32 am

TYLER — This week, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard received new pavement markings and traffic patterns between West Gentry Parkway and North Broadway Avenue as part of the 2022 Seal Coat Program. The lane configurations have been changed from two-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane to one-lane in each direction, a center turn-lane, and on-street buffered bike lanes. The changes were made to make better use of the existing pavement based on traffic volumes and to improve safety. The existing traffic volumes did not justify two travel lanes in each direction. The new pavement markings provide for buffered on-street bicycle lanes which provide residents with more options for using the roadway. It also aligns with the Active Tyler Plan which identified Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as a bike route. The new configuration provides for greater separation between vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians using the recently completed sidewalks along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It also reduces the number of travel lanes pedestrians must cross on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Ultimately the changes were implemented to increase safety along the corridor and make better use of the existing pavement. Additional bicycle markings, buffer chevrons, and turn arrows will be added to the corridor in the coming weeks.

Go Back