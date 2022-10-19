Today is Wednesday October 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


New traffic pattern, pavement markings on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 10:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


New traffic pattern, pavement markings on Martin Luther King Jr. BoulevardTYLER — This week, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard received new pavement markings and traffic patterns between West Gentry Parkway and North Broadway Avenue as part of the 2022 Seal Coat Program. The lane configurations have been changed from two-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane to one-lane in each direction, a center turn-lane, and on-street buffered bike lanes. The changes were made to make better use of the existing pavement based on traffic volumes and to improve safety. The existing traffic volumes did not justify two travel lanes in each direction. The new pavement markings provide for buffered on-street bicycle lanes which provide residents with more options for using the roadway. It also aligns with the Active Tyler Plan which identified Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as a bike route. The new configuration provides for greater separation between vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians using the recently completed sidewalks along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It also reduces the number of travel lanes pedestrians must cross on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Ultimately the changes were implemented to increase safety along the corridor and make better use of the existing pavement. Additional bicycle markings, buffer chevrons, and turn arrows will be added to the corridor in the coming weeks.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC