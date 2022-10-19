Sigourney Weaver says Selena Gomez’s ‘Working Girl’ reboot is a “great, fantastic idea”

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 8:04 am

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Amid reports of Selena Gomez working on a reboot of the 1988 hit comedy Working Girl, Sigourney Weaver -- who starred alongside Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in the original -- has weighed in with her opinion, calling it a "great, fantastic idea."

“Go for it. I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again,” Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter at at ELLE magazine’s Women in Hollywood event Monday, where she was an honoree. “It’s a kind of eternal story, you know. But seen in the new light, it’s especially interesting to think of Katharine double-crossing her assistant in today’s world. It would be worse, wouldn’t it? It would really suck. So I don’t know, I’m really excited to see it.”

Working Girl starred Griffith as Tess, an ambitious receptionist dreaming of corporate success whose savvy business idea is stolen by her conniving boss, Katharine, played by Weaver. When Katharine suffers a broken leg, Tess exacts revenge by masquerading as her boss and initiating a deal with Jack, an investment broker portrayed by Ford.

The movie, directed by Mike Nichols, earned six Oscar nods, including Best Actress for Griffith and Best Supporting Actress for Weaver and Joan Cusack, and Carly Simon won Best Original Song for the theme "Let the River Run."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back