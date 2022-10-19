Today is Wednesday October 19, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Testimony: Oath Keepers ready to use ‘any means necessary’

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — A member of the Oath Keepers says the extremist group was prepared on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory by “any means necessary.” Jason Dolan took the stand Tuesday to testify against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence as part of a deal with prosecutors. His testimony could undermine Rhodes’ arguments that he was merely acting in anticipation of orders he expected from Trump — orders that never came. Rhodes’ attorneys have suggested that they will try to paint the cooperating Oath Keeper witnesses as liars who flipped under pressure from the Justice Department.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC