NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants

Posted/updated on: October 19, 2022 at 4:35 am
NEW YORK (AP) – An emergency center to house some of the influx of migrants being sent to New York City is set to open, providing temporary shelter in giant tents on an island off Manhattan. The humanitarian relief center on Randall’s Island will start taking in single adult men on Wednesday, with facilities including laundry, regular meals and access to international calls. In recent months, New York City has seen an unexpected increase in migrants seeking asylum in the United States who have been sent to the city from other states including Texas and Arizona.



