Lane closure set for I-20

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 5:20 pm

TYLER – On Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right lane of I-20 westbound from mile marker 560 to mile marker 558 (east of Lindale) will be closed. Crews will be conducting cleanup in response to an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety will also be on site to conduct the accident investigation.