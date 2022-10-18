Today is Tuesday October 18, 2022
Boil water notice in Palestine

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 5:14 pm
Boil water notice in PalestinePALESTINE – A boil water notice has been issued for a part of Palestine. According to our news partner KETK, residents in the 100 block of West Spring are being asked to boil their water. “To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” said the city of Palestine in a prepared statement.



