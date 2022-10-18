Today is Tuesday October 18, 2022
Sheriff’s office seeks ID of body found in July

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 4:11 pm
Sheriff’s office seeks ID of body found in JulyTYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying remains found in northeast Smith County in July. They say the deceased person is a black male believed to be between the ages of 40 and 55. He had two yellow/gold metal crowns, one of which is on his upper front left tooth. He was found wearing a red “Drip Too Hard” t-shirt and black pants. The sheriff’s office currently has no leads on the identity of this person or where he is from. The depiction at left is a DPS Forensic Artists rendition based on skeletal remains. If you have any information, contact Detective Joshua Decur at (903) 566-6600 or jdecur@smith-county.com.



