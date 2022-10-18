Sheriff’s office: Help sought in finding wanted fugitive

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 3:47 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help finding 27-year-old Kendrick Bernard Bell, accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials say Bell is 5’7″ in height and weighs 170 pounds. Bond is set at $750,000. Authorities say Bell is wanted for questioning and is suspected of shooting a victim October 8 by firing several rounds into the victim’s car where he was seated. Bell’s vehicle has been recovered and it is unknown what he is driving now. He is to be considered armed and very dangerous. You’re asked to contact Detective Aaron Hinton with any information with at (903) 566-6600 or ahinton@smith-county.com.

Go Back