Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 12:35 pm

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) – A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica. It’s an ocean at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments. Southern Cross Seafoods says in a complaint filed last week that the decision to bar importation of Chilean sea bass was arbitrary and illegal. U.S. officials argue that the shipment could set a precedent that potentially could lead to overfishing in a sensitive part of the South Atlantic – while also undermining longstanding international agreements.

