Today is Tuesday October 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas woman accused of killing daughter she called “evil”

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney for a woman accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter near a suburban Houston park because she thought the girl was an “evil child” says she has a history of mental illness. Melissa Towne is charged with capital murder in the death of her daughter Nichole. She’s being held on a $15 million bond and appeared in court Tuesday. Towne’s court-appointed attorney, James Stafford, told reporters she’s been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and has been institutionalized at least nine times due to mental illness. Authorities allege Towne took her daughter to a wooded area near a park in the Houston suburb of Tomball on Sunday, initially tried to kill her by cutting her throat and then strangled her.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC