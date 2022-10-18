Texas woman accused of killing daughter she called “evil”

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 12:33 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – An attorney for a woman accused by authorities of killing her 5-year-old daughter near a suburban Houston park because she thought the girl was an “evil child” says she has a history of mental illness. Melissa Towne is charged with capital murder in the death of her daughter Nichole. She’s being held on a $15 million bond and appeared in court Tuesday. Towne’s court-appointed attorney, James Stafford, told reporters she’s been diagnosed as a schizophrenic and has been institutionalized at least nine times due to mental illness. Authorities allege Towne took her daughter to a wooded area near a park in the Houston suburb of Tomball on Sunday, initially tried to kill her by cutting her throat and then strangled her.

Go Back