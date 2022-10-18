East Texas Food Bank to offer new mobile pantry in Mineola

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 11:45 am

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank will offer a new mobile pantry monthly with fresh produce and meat from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. beginning October 27 at the Mineola High School Football Stadium. “Wood County has a great need for food assistance as 15.6% of the residents are food insecure…according to the latest data from Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap,” said Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane, as quoted in a news release. The Food Bank currently has nine partner agencies that operate food pantries in Alba, Hawkins, Mineola, Quitman, and Winnsboro. There are also special programs to help seniors with a monthly box of food while children receive backpacks of food through their school. To find out more, click here and click on Find Food.

Wood County also has a mobile pantry in Quitman on the third Wednesday of the month from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Bud Moody Stadium. The drive-through pantry is open to anyone needing food, and there are no ID requirements. Note: Due to the holidays, the November mobile pantry in Mineola will be available Wednesday, November 30, and the December pantry will be set up Thursday, Dec. 29. Starting in January 2023, the pantry operates the last Thursday of each month.

