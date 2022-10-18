Former teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic student

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 11:23 am

MARSHALL – Former Marshall ISD teacher’s aide Sara Elizabeth Davis was arrested after being indicted for allegedly abusing a nonverbal autistic student at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. According to our news partner KETK, attorneys representing the victim and his family say video evidence showed Davis slapping the victim in the face, grabbing his sleeve and slinging him into a desk. An indictment from a Harrison County grand jury said that Davis caused bodily injury to a child under 14 by striking him in the face. Davis was arrested on Aug. 30, about three years after the alleged incident. A spokesperson for Marshall ISD said Davis’ employment was terminated days after the incident. According to a statement, school district officials say, “Marshall ISD is committed to providing a safe and secure educational environment for all of its students.”

