Today is Tuesday October 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic student

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 11:23 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic studentMARSHALL – Former Marshall ISD teacher’s aide Sara Elizabeth Davis was arrested after being indicted for allegedly abusing a nonverbal autistic student at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. According to our news partner KETK, attorneys representing the victim and his family say video evidence showed Davis slapping the victim in the face, grabbing his sleeve and slinging him into a desk. An indictment from a Harrison County grand jury said that Davis caused bodily injury to a child under 14 by striking him in the face. Davis was arrested on Aug. 30, about three years after the alleged incident. A spokesperson for Marshall ISD said Davis’ employment was terminated days after the incident. According to a statement, school district officials say, “Marshall ISD is committed to providing a safe and secure educational environment for all of its students.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC