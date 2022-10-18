Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam nanny’s “false and scurrilous” claims

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have addressed the shocking allegations by their former nanny that, contrary to the ex-couple’s claim their split was amicable, Olivia left Jason to date pop singer Harry Styles.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," they said in a statement obtained by Access Hollywood. "Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

In an interview with the Daily Mail published on Monday, the nanny claims the split left Jason "just out of control crying," and saying, "he was going to get her back and he loved her."

The nanny claims things got really bad in 2020 when Olivia made a salad for Harry in the family's kitchen and "Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. Olivia was saying, 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said: If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'"

"So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave," the nanny continued. "She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."

Olivia denied that she had dumped Jason for Harry, telling Vanity Fair in September the accusations were "completely inaccurate," insisting, "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry."

