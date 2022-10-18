First look at the new Napa Valley Monopoly board that’s perfect for food and wine lovers

(NEW YORK) -- Grab the corkscrew, a bottle of your favorite cabernet sauvignon or chardonnay and some fellow wine-loving friends to transport your next game night to California's legendary wine country.

Top Trumps USA, under license from Hasbro, exclusively unveiled the new Monopoly Napa Valley Edition with ABC News' Good Morning America on Tuesday, offering a first look at the board, player tokens and more.

This iteration of the classic game replaces Atlantic City squares with representations of iconic wineries, historic landmarks and time-honored local businesses across Napa Valley.

The premier wine region made up of five main towns -- American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga -- is home to award-winning winemakers, Michelin star restaurants and picturesque views from the Silverado trail to the hillside of Howell Mountain. Fans of the destination can pretend to own or rent a small-scale version of California's first American Viticulture Area through this limited-edition game.

Pictures of sprawling vineyards, hot air balloons and the Grape Crusher Statue are prominently placed in the center of the board with pops of merlot-hued graphics and grape vines.

The featured wineries for players to purchase include Frank Family Vineyards, Beringer, Sterling Vineyards, JaM Cellars, Hall Wines and Napa Cellars. Neighboring culinary-related properties up for grabs include the sprawling food hall at Oxbow Public Market, The Model Bakery with imagery of their famously fluffy brick-oven-cooked English muffins, as well as Bounty Hunter and La Chev Bakery.

"The iconic Monopoly game is an opportunity for everyone to live the Napa Valley lifestyle in the comfort of their home while enjoying our award-winning wines," Beringer Vineyards General Manager and Sr. Winemaker Ryan Rech told GMA. "Graced with stately 19th century architecture and beautiful gardens, Beringer’s estate, including the Victorian-era Rhine House, was designated as a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places. Now, to be immortalized on the Monopoly game board for generations to come is not only fun, but feels like another milestone for our landmark estate and allows all ages to enjoy the Napa Valley experience."

Like the perennial Monopoly board, players can build houses and hotels to improve properties and charge rent, as well as pick up Chance and Community Chest cards for unexpected prizes and penalties as they trade their way to success.

Silverado Resort, Senza Hotel and one of Napa's many bed and breakfasts are depicted, as well as Napa Valley College, Alta Luxury Transportation and FlyWithWine.

There are eight tokens for players to choose from: the boot, the race car, the top hat, the cat, the dog, the battleship, the thimble and the wheelbarrow.

"We’re thrilled to launch Monopoly Napa Valley Edition in time for the holidays and to celebrate one of the most beloved, culturally rich and geographically beautiful wine regions in the world," Jennifer Tripsea, a representative for the game and puzzle brand, said in a statement. "We’ve spent months creating a portrayal of the area’s dynamic communities that we hope locals and visitors alike will enjoy for years to come."

She added that the team behind the new game "incorporated important feedback from locals to truly make this a fun and engaging game for Napa Valley residents and beyond."

"Napa Valley’s roots as a wine-growing region trace back to the early 1800s and still today it is the epitome of beautiful wine country scenery, incredible luxury properties, and legendary world class wine," Rech said. "Founded in 1876 by entrepreneurial German brothers Frederick, a financier, and Jacob, a winemaker, I can’t imagine a Napa Valley Monopoly board without Beringer!”

The new Napa Valley board is available for $39.95 on Amazon, CVS and the Top Trumps USA website, as well as local retailers in Napa Valley.

Whether you've visited in person, live locally or have it at the top of your travel bucket list, this game offers a fun taste of what Napa has to offer.

