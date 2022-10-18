Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals

The Panthers’ Robbie Anderson has been traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, a day after the wide receiver was kicked out of a game by Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks following sideline arguments with his position coach, according to multiple reports.

“No one is bigger than the team,” Wilks said of Anderson on Sunday after a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in his first game since replacing Matt Rhule, who was fired last Monday. “I’m not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual.”

Anderson got into a shouting match with Panthers receivers coach Joe Dailey late in the first half and opened the second half on a stationary bicycle wearing a baseball cap. Late in the third quarter, Anderson sat by himself on a cooler while the rest of the offense talked strategy on the sideline.

Then, later in the third quarter with the Panthers trailing 17-10 and without a first down since the first quarter, Anderson and Dailey again had an exchange. Wilks stepped in and sent Anderson to the locker room.

Anderson said he “had no idea” why he was sent to the locker room. Dailey was not available for comment, but Anderson opted to talk to reporters after meeting with general manager Scott Fitterer.

“I was honestly confused,” Anderson said. “I wanted to be in the game. I’ve never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don’t see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn’t do nothing wrong.”

Anderson joins a Cardinals team that fell to 2-4 with their 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to return from a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs this week but Marquise Brown, the team’s No. 2 wide receiver, suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss.

Brown left the game late in the fourth quarter with a foot injury. He was wearing a soft boot on his left foot in the locker room. Brown said X-rays were good but that he’ll know more about the status of his injury on Monday.

The nine points the Cardinals scored Sunday were tied for the second fewest under coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals have yet to score 30 points this season and have reached 400 yards in a game just once. Quarterback Kyler Murray said after Sunday’s game that Arizona’s offense hasn’t been this bad since his rookie year.

“That’s the last time s—‘s felt this hard,” he said. “We just feel it’s tough out there right now. Tough. That’s what it feels like. A lot of it it’s self-inflicted, put it on ourselves. Gotta get better.”

Anderson was brought to Carolina by Rhule in 2020 after he’d played four seasons with the New York Jets. He played for Rhule at Temple, and his career seemed to be resurrected when he had a career-high 95 catches for 1,096 yards that season.

Anderson was given a two-year, $29.5 million extension through 2023 before the 2021 season, then struggled to only 53 catches for 519 yards.

Anderson didn’t have a catch Sunday. He entered the game with 13 catches for 206 yards — 75 of them on a touchdown in the opener against the Cleveland Browns on a pass from Baker Mayfield.

The Cardinals will take on Anderson’s $575,000 salary for the rest of the year, while the Panthers — who restructured his contract in March — will take a $20 million dead-cap hit, spread across this year and next.

ESPN’s David Newton and Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.

