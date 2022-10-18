Commanders QB Carson Wentz has surgery on finger

Posted/updated on: October 18, 2022 at 6:27 am

By JOHN KEIM

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery Monday in Los Angeles to repair a fractured finger on his throwing hand, the team said in a statement.

Wentz was informed by doctors that he’s looking at a four-week recovery timeline, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Washington has yet to decide whether to place Wentz on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.

The Commanders did not specify in their statement how much time Wentz would miss, only that he “will begin rehab and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Dr. Steven Shin at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center did the operation, the team said.

Wentz fractured his right ring finger in Washington’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Taylor Heinicke will replace Wentz as the starter. Rookie Sam Howell, a fifth-round draft pick, will become the primary backup.

Washington (2-4) hosts the Green Bay Packers (3-3) on Sunday.

Wentz hurt the finger with two minutes left in the first half when, on his follow-through, his right hand hit the arm of Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones. Wentz could be seen shaking the hand after that play and later on the drive. He never left the game.

In six games, Wentz has thrown for 1,489 yards and 10 touchdowns — tied for fifth in the NFL — with six interceptions, third most in the league. Wentz’s Total QBR of 36.0 ranks 27th in the NFL.

The team traded three draft picks for Wentz and a 2022 second-round choice. The Commanders surrendered second- and third-round picks in 2022 plus a conditional pick in 2023 that will be a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70% of Washington’s offensive snaps.

Heinicke started 15 games last season, throwing for 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. His legs could provide a spark for an offense that needs one. The Commanders scored a combined 55 points in the first two games but only 47 in the ensuing four games.

Wentz has been sacked 23 times, tied for most in the NFL.

