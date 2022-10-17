Today is Monday October 17, 2022
“Ralphie Returns”: HBO Max releases teaser to ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 5:12 pm
Warner Bros. Pictures/HBO Max

On Monday, HBO Max released a teaser to its upcoming holiday film A Christmas Story Christmas.

The snippet opens with a nostalgic trip through the home seen in the beloved 1983 film, as audio clips -- such as "'Fra-gee-lay.' That must be Italian" and others -- play.

"On November 17, the wait is finally over," a title card reads. "Ralphie Returns" follows next, complete with a now all-grown-up Peter Billingsley smiling and putting on his character's glasses, as his younger self says, "Oh ... Fudgeee."

