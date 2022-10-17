Breaking News: Stocks rally on Wall Street in latest volatile move

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 3:26 pm

Breaking News: Stocks rally on Wall Street in latest volatile move: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed sharply higher on Wall Street, marking the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Monday, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off on Friday. The Dow added 1.9% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.4%.

Bank of America rallied after reporting earnings that beat forecasts. U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets.

Go Back