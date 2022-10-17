Quail surveys suggest uncertain prospects heading into season opener

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 3:57 pm

AUSTIN – Bobwhite and scaled quail populations continue to battle against drought conditions across Texas as quail season opens statewide Oct. 29. This means hunting opportunities and success will vary throughout the state, according to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release. “The lone bright spot again this year was the South Texas Plains, the only bobwhite region in the state to see an increase in recorded abundance,” said John McLaughlin, Upland Game Bird Program Leader for TPWD, as quoted in the release. However, officials say widespread rainfall throughout August and September could impact bird populations. According to McLaughlin, it is possible this late season moisture will improve opportunities for late season nesting, but it is unknown how well the broods will fair and what their contributions will be to the fall populations.

Go Back