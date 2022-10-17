“Devastated” Keke Palmer hopes ‘Being Mortal’ will see the light of day after Bill Murray suspension

As reported in April, shooting on an Aziz Ansari-directed movie was suspended for an investigation into Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior.

Chatting with Variety at the Academy Museum Gala in LA on Saturday, a "devastated" Keke Palmer said she hopes the adaptation of Atul Gawande's book Being Mortal can be saved.

Palmer said diplomatically, "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it."

She cautioned it would take a "major rewrite" presumably to excise Murray from the film, adding, "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz."

It was recently reported that Murray reached a six-figure settlement for allegedly straddling a female crew member on set; in May, Murray told CNBC, "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way."

In other Bill behaving badly news, Family Guy star Seth Green explained he had a run-in with Murray behind the scenes of Saturday Night Live when Green was just 9.

Green told YouTube show Good Mythical Morning that Murray took issue with him sitting on a couch backstage and insisted he move.

"He picked me up by my ankles, held me upside down," Green recalled. "He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, 'The trash goes in the trash can.' And I was screaming...he dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried."

