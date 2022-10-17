Smith County Job Fair

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 3:56 pm

TYLER — Smith County departments will be on hand at a Job Fair on Thursday, October 20. Representatives from eight departments will be onsite to meet applicants, provide more information, and take applications. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. at The Hub on E. Ferguson in downtown Tyler. Representatives from the Human Resources Department will also be assisting interested job applicants for departments that will not be at the job fair. Click this link for all the details.

Go Back