Body of woman found in crashed car that of teen driver’s mom

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 4:28 pm
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a woman found in the trunk of a car that crashed in south-central Nebraska during a police chase was the mother of the teenage driver. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened Friday along Interstate 80 near Grand Island, shortly after Nebraska authorities were alerted to be on the lookout for a vehicle out of Texas believed to be involved in a possible homicide. A trooper spotted the car minutes later and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over and a high-speed chase ensued. The car later crashed, and the 17-year-old driver suffered serious but non-lethal injuries. Police also found the body of the driver’s mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, in the trunk.



