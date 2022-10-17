Today is Monday October 17, 2022
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 10:53 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 2493 just south of Loop 323 in Tyler. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing ditch maintenance at various locations throughout Smith County. Longview maintenance will perform mill and inlay operations on FM 3053. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.



