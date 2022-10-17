Today is Monday October 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The explosive ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ season 5 trailer is here

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 9:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bravo/Charles Sykes

Things are heating up on The Real Housewives of Miami.

During BravoCon on Sunday, the Peacock Original series debuted the trailer for its fifth season in front of fans and the current cast -- ﻿﻿Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Guerdy Abraira, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton.

The trailer begins with a main focus on Lisa's contentious divorce from Lenny.

"I don't know if my marriage is going to survive," she says, before the next scene where Lisa reveals to her cast mates that her estranged husband is already seeing another woman.

The current situation is much different from the life Lisa described when she first began the show.

"My husband is a top plastic surgeon in this town, and I am his best creation," she says in a flashback. "My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life."

Lisa and Lenny were married for 12 years before he filed for divorce in May. They share two children: seven-year-old son Logan and three-year-old daughter Elle.

In addition to Lisa's relationship woes, the trailer teases conflict between all of the RHOM ladies, as well as the struggles within each of their own relationships.

The first four episodes of season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami will be available to stream December 8, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC