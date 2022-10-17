Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 11:41 am

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia, Texas and some other states are facing new hurdles to cast a ballot during the midterm elections under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020. The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. The groups anticipate confusion and conflict at the polls and are redoubling efforts to register and educate. The Brennan Center for Justice says lawmakers in 21 states have passed at least 42 restrictive laws since 2021. At least 33 of those laws are in effect for this year’s midterms.

