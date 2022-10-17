Today is Monday October 17, 2022
What to know as retailers overhaul return shipping policies

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 7:48 am
(NEW YORK) -- As the holiday shopping season begins to ramp up, online shoppers should keep an eye out for changes to return policies at some of their favorite stores.

Some major retailers, like Zara, Abercrombie & Fitch and J.Crew, are adjusting their shipping return policies, making free returns a thing of the past.

But, experts say, there are still ways to avoid those fees.

ABC News’ Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss some of the changes shoppers may soon see:

