‘Halloween Ends’ scares up $41 million to top the weekend box office

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 7:38 am
Universal

There was good and bad news at the box office for Halloween Ends -- the 13th and supposedly final film in the over four-decade-long franchise. The latest installment -- with Jamie Lee Curtis returning as Laurie Strode -- had one of the biggest openings of the season, debuting with an estimated $41.2 million. Unfortunately, that figure was nearly $14 million below expectations, possibly due to the movie's simultaneous release on Peacock.

Halloween Ends also faced stiff competition from the horror film Smile, which logged a third strong week, slipping to second place with an estimated $12.4 million. That brings its total domestic gross to $71.1 million.

Pulling up in third place was the live-action/CGI animated Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, delivering an estimated $7.4 million and raising its two-week North American tally to $22.8 million.

The Woman King placed fourth, earning another $3.7 million in its fifth week of release, bringing its domestic total to $59.7 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $76.5 million.

Rounding out the top five was Amsterdam, bringing in an estimated $2.9 million. That brings the $80 million budgeted film's domestic tally to just $12 million, to go along with $6.5 million overseas. That puts it on track to become one of the year's biggest flops.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



