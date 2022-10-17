Harrison County assault suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2022 at 10:56 am

HARRISON COUNTY — Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday they arrested a suspect in an aggravated assault case that involved vehicular assault, stabbing and arson near Lansing Switch and Interstate 20. According to our news partner KETK, Jeffery Wade Berry was arrested after fleeing the scene where two people were allegedly hit with a car, one person was cut with a knife and a camper was lit on fire. Officials said that after arresting Berry, EMS was able to provide medical assistance to the three victims and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department was able to put out the flaming camper. Berry was charged with two counts of aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon, assault family violence causing bodily injury and arson. Two of the victims were released and one is in stable condition, according to authorities.

