City of Tyler collecting bulky items this week

City of Tyler collecting bulky items this weekTYLER — The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful sponsor twice a year FREE bulky item collections for City of Tyler residential customers (excluding multi-family home communities and businesses) in the Fall and Spring. Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, liquid waste, limbs, brush or tree stumps will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter.



