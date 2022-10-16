Today is Sunday October 16, 2022
Man killed after pointing gun at Fort Worth police officer

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2022 at 3:47 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) — Fort Worth police say an officer fatally shot a 29-year-old man who pointed a handgun at him after police responded to a call from the man’s mother, who said he was damaging her home with a hammer. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office has identified the man killed early Sunday as Taylor Grimes. Fort Worth police said that during the mother’s 911 call late Saturday, the man could be heard saying he would hurt his mother if any officers responded. Police said that after Grimes’ mother eventually left the house, he was seen standing in the doorway, pointing a handgun at an officer, who fatally shot him.



