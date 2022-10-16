Today is Sunday October 16, 2022
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for jury duty warrant scam calls

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2022 at 8:55 am
East Texas Sheriff: Look out for jury duty warrant scam callsRUSK COUNTY — Rusk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that several people were concerned after a phone call told them they had a warrant for missing jury duty. According to our news partner KETK, officials said that they will never call you asking for warrant money and to be careful because these scammers will take your money. The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect yourself from phishing scams by setting up security software on your computer, keeping your phone software up to date, backing up your data and enabling two-factor authentication.



