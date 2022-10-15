Today is Saturday October 15, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2022 at 5:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds. That’s what his communications director said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed that the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to send about 100 migrants to Delaware and Illinois. The flights had been scheduled to happen before Oct. 3 but apparently were postponed. They would be a follow-up to the Sept. 14 flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC