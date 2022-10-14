Families face man charged in killings of 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS (AP) – A week after the second conviction of a man charged in the deaths of 22 elderly women, family members of those he’s accused of killing gathered at a Dallas courthouse Friday to face him. For most of the families, Friday was likely their only chance to face Billy Chemirmir in a courthouse. After trying Chemirmir in two of the deaths and obtaining two sentences of life in prison without parole, Dallas County prosecutors have said they will dismiss their remaining 11 capital murder cases against him. Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County haven’t yet said if they will try any of their nine capital murder cases against him.

