Marshall police seek more leads following gunfire arrests

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 4:36 pm

MARSHALL — Police in Marshall continue to investigate after three people were arrested in a gunfire incident. Police say around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Marshall Emergency Telecommunication Center received several calls reporting gunfire in the area of Poplar St. and Summit St. Officers arrived in the area and discovered an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with its engine running. The vehicle appeared to have been struck several times by projectiles and had a flat front passenger-side tire, according to a news release. Officers established a perimeter around the area and contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for assistance from a K-9 officer.

An MPD officer located two people within the perimeter and detained them. The HCSO deputy and his K-9 partner located a firearm that had been abandoned at an intersection and a third individual hiding behind a residence, according to the release. Arrested were Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all from Marshall. They were charged with deadly Conduct and engaging in organized criminal Activity and booked into the Harrison County Jail. Police say more arrests may be pending. If you have any information regarding this shooting, you’re asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Go Back