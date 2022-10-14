Today is Friday October 14, 2022
Breaking News: Stocks close week on a down note

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 3:27 pm
Breaking News: Stocks close week on a down note: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks ended broadly lower on Wall Street Friday, leaving most major indexes in the red for the week, as more concerns emerged about inflation. Markets fell after a report showed U.S. consumers raising their expectations for inflation, yet another signal that the Federal Reserve will have to continue aggressively raising interest rates. The strategy raises the risk of a recession.

The S&P 500 fell 2.4% Friday. The Dow fell 1.3% and the Nasdaq gave back 3.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which influences mortgage rates, is near the highest it’s been since 2008.



