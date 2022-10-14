SCSO recruiting new personnel

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 3:56 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is now hiring detention officers. Starting pay is $43,575, and pay goes as high as $53,881, with additional money for those with a bachelor’s degree or higher. Benefits include health plans, paid leave plus 13 paid holidays, and advancement opportunities, according to a flyer released by the sheriff’s office. No experience is required, but you must be at least 18 years old. You can learn more and apply for a position here.

Go Back