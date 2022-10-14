Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, dead at 72

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 12:41 pm

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish-born actor who played Hagrid, the friendly giant in the Harry Potter films, has died, his reps confirmed.

He was 72.

The star, born Anthony Robert MacMillan, appeared on the big and small screen for decades, having gotten his start in stand-up comedy. Coltrane shifted to television, appearing in shows including Flash Gordon, and the beloved Brit shows Blackadder and Cracker.

Coltrane appeared as a shady Russian arms dealer in a pair of James Bond films with Pierce Brosnan in the lead: Brosnan's first, the franchise reboot Goldeneye in 1997, and his third 007 film, 1999's The World is Not Enough.

However, it was playing Rubeus Hagrid in the film adaptations of JK Rowling's books, beginning with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, for which Coltrane is arguably best known. Hagrid's famous line -- "You're a wizard, 'arry!" -- became a catchphrase for the series. The actor reprised the role for 2019's Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, a roller coaster attraction at Universal Orlando Resort.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back