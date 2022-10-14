Registration open for Downtown Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 12:27 pm

LONGVIEW — The Downtown Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade returns on Thursday, December 1, at 6:30 p.m., and registration is open through Friday, November 11. Participants are encouraged to design entrants that celebrate the theme of this year’s parade, “A Pineywoods Christmas.” Officials say apace is limited, so register soon. The parade is organized by Downtown Longview, Longview Main Street, and Longview AMBUCS, and is sponsored by Peters Chevrolet. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Starting at Green Street, the parade route travels west along Whaley Street, turns south onto Horaney Street, then returns east along Methvin Street, and ends at First Street.

“The Christmas Parade is one of the biggest celebrations in Downtown each year, and we look forward to seeing how the entries creatively show what a Pineywoods Christmas means to them,” said Main Street Coordinator Nick Mayfield as quoted in a news release. To register and learn more, go to this link or call 903-239-5538.

