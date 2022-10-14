Today is Friday October 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


UT Tyler professor awarded USDA grant

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 11:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


UT Tyler professor awarded USDA grantTYLER – Shawana Tabassum, PhD, assistant professor of electrical engineering at The University of Texas at Tyler, has received a nearly $319,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to develop wearable sensors for freshwater fish to enhance water toxicity monitoring. According to a news release, a recent report from the Washington, D.C.-based Environmental Integrity Project found that half of U.S. rivers and streams are so polluted that they are classified as “impaired.” “It is crucial to provide ‘early warning’ monitoring of the fish health, which in turn, signifies water quality,” said Tabassum as quoted in the release. “This is an innovative project that addresses an important problem, which is the preservation of aquatic environments,” said Steven Idell, MD, PhD, UT Tyler senior vice president for research, also as quoted in the release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC