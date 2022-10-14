Today is Friday October 14, 2022
Feedback fought for East Loop 281 Corridor Study

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 11:18 am
Feedback fought for East Loop 281 Corridor StudyLONGVIEW — The City of Longview and Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization are seeking feedback on the East Loop 281 Corridor Study, which proposes traffic alternatives for Loop 281 between Tryon Road and Delia Drive/Page Road. Officials say this corridor study is intended to develop roadway and intersection alternatives to support enhanced connectivity, safety, and travel efficiency along E. Loop 281 for the benefit of all users of the roadway network. A community meeting to discuss the corridor study was held Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the East Texas Builders Association and Event Center. A copy of the presentation from that meeting as well as an online form to submit feedback are available at this link.



