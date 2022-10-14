Feedback sought for Spring Hill Park improvements

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 10:57 am

LONGVIEW — Longview Parks and Recreation is seeking feedback on proposed enhancements for Spring Hill Park. Officials say the proposed changes, which would cost about $968,000, include the installation of a larger pavilion, a new trail, and splash pad improvements as well as site work, electrical improvement, and erosion control. The improvements are funded through the $24.7 million parks bond package approved by voters in 2018. A community meeting to discuss the proposed changes was held Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Spring Hill High School. A copy of the presentation from that meeting as well as an online form to submit feedback are available at this link.

