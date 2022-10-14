Today is Friday October 14, 2022
‘Sister Act 3’ is on the way, Whoopi Goldberg reveals her dream cast

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 10:10 am
Whoopi Goldberg and her 'Sister Act' co-star Kathy Najimi - ABC/Paula Lobo

Sister Act 3 is on the way.

Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in the original 1992 comedy film, dished the news while appearing on Thursday's episode of Comedy Central's Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

"Yes, it is happening," she shared. "You know, it takes everything a very long time, but we should get the script by the end of this month."

The actor, comedian and television personality went on to reveal who she'd like to cast in the film, naming Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj.

"I want everybody," Whoopi said. "I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

The news comes almost four years after a third installment was confirmed to be in the works to air on Disney+.

Sister Act burst on to the scene in 1992 and became one of the most successful comedies of the '90s. Its sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came a year later.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



