Today is Friday October 14, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a new civil lawsuit from a woman in Texas claiming he pressured her into a sexual act during a massage therapy session two years ago. The woman filed the lawsuit in Harris County District Court in Houston. She claims Watson asked to have sex with her after getting a massage in a hotel room in 2020. When she refused, he pressured her into oral sex. Watson is serving an 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. He returned to the Browns’ training facility earlier this week. He can’t practice until Nov. 14 or play until Dec. 4, and only if he abides by a settlement he made with the league.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC