DACA program’s fate again before judge who ruled it illegal

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 7:54 am

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge is scheduled to again decide the fate of a program that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the United States as children. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal. Last week, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Hanen should take another look at DACA following revisions adopted by the Biden administration in August that were created to improve its chances of surviving legal scrutiny. He is set to meet with attorneys Friday to discuss next steps in the decade-long legal fight. It’s not known when Hanen will announce his decision.

Go Back