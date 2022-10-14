Today is Friday October 14, 2022
Meet the judge who tamed the Musk-Twitter trial

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 4:43 am
DOVER, Del. (AP) – A court fight between the world’s richest man and an influential social platform could easily have become a circus, particularly given Elon Musk’s penchant for chaos. That hasn’t happened in the Musk-Twitter lawsuit, largely thanks to a Delaware judge who has never backed away from a challenge. The parties are fighting over Musk’s $44 billion deal to acquire the company, which he tried to abandon in July and which Twitter wants to force Musk to complete. Keeping the case on track is Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, who brings a no-nonsense approach as the first woman to lead Delaware’s 230-year-old Court of Chancery.



