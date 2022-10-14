Today is Friday October 14, 2022
IRS wants millions to claim child tax credit, stimulus funds

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2022 at 4:41 am
WASHINGTON (AP) – More than 9 million people and families who did not receive their advance child tax credit checks, stimulus payments and other tax rebates will soon get a letter from the IRS to claim their money. The tax credit was originally offered through President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The government says some families may be leaving up to $3,600 per child unclaimed, as well as other payments owed to them. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says many people who qualify for the tax benefits will need to file a 2021 federal income tax return to get the credit.



