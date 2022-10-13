Today is Thursday October 13, 2022
Breaking News: Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; Dow, S&P 500 jump 3%

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 3:12 pm
Breaking News: Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; Dow, S&P 500 jump 3%: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation.. The S&P 500 jumped 2.5% Thursday afternoon after briefly surging 3% higher, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose sharply.

Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains. Analysts said some data points buried deep within the inflation report may be offering hope that inflation is on its way to easing. Others said technical reasons could also be helping to support markets.



