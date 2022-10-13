Officials identify body found by bus driver

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2022 at 2:54 pm

GILMER — A body found by a Gilmer ISD bus driver has been identified as Louise Grant Jr., 51, of Pittsburg, and officials said foul play is not suspected. According to our news partner KETK, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb says an autopsy has been ordered. The Gilmer superintendent said Wednesday that the driver found the body on the side of Lavender Road, north of Gilmer, while dropping off students at home.

